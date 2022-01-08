Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,700 ($36.38) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,400 ($32.34) to GBX 3,350 ($45.14) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fevertree Drinks to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,250 ($30.32) to GBX 3,300 ($44.47) in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fevertree Drinks currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,572.22 ($34.66).

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

LON:FEVR opened at GBX 2,560 ($34.50) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,039 ($27.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,871 ($38.69). The stock has a market cap of £2.98 billion and a PE ratio of 67.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,648.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,483.38.

In other news, insider Kevin Havelock bought 805 shares of Fevertree Drinks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,482 ($33.45) per share, for a total transaction of £19,980.10 ($26,923.73).

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.