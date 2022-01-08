Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Stake Decreased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 54.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 546,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 647,531 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $24,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 79,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 10.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 7.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $53.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.40. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $53.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.86.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 25.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 18.92%.

FNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

