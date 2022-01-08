Fiduciary Planning LLC Acquires 3,672 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 35.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.2% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,136,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 45,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $167.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $494.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $127.35 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.