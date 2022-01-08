Fiduciary Planning LLC Acquires 676 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JRM Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 760,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,466,000 after purchasing an additional 10,734 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 70,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 33,959 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 709,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,351,000 after acquiring an additional 7,711 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.37. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $25.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 101.12%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

