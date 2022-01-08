Field Trip Health (TSE:FTRP) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of Field Trip Health Ltd. (TSE:FTRP) dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.65 and last traded at C$2.68. Approximately 113,685 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 90,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.81.

Several research firms recently commented on FTRP. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.20 price objective on shares of Field Trip Health in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Field Trip Health in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$153.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14. The company has a current ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.64.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Field Trip Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Field Trip Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.