Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Fifth Third have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company's earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters. The company is re-allocating its branch networks to enhance presence in high-growth markets. The recovery in the U.S economy is likely to drive loan growth and improvement in asset quality for Fifth Third in the upcoming period. Given its sound liquidity position, the company’s capital deployment activities are likely to be sustainable and it remains well-poised to navigate any economic uncertainties. However, mounting expenses due to investments in branch digitization initiatives are likely to hinder bottom-line growth. Also, margin pressure amid near-zero interest rates remains a significant concern. High exposure to commercial loans acts as a headwind.”

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FITB. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.67.

FITB stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.03. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $48.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.