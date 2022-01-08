Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Shares Up 2.9%

Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) shares shot up 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.62 and last traded at $10.44. 27,620 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 16,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Filo Mining in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average is $8.34.

Filo Mining Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its activities include the exploration and development of the Filo del Sol and Tamberias properties, which are comprised of adjacent mineral titles in Chile and the San Juan province in Argentina.

