Financial Advisory Group Purchases 60 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Financial Advisory Group boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,614 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,466 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2,192.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total transaction of $6,050,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total transaction of $1,235,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,291,521 shares of company stock worth $4,499,277,379 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $236.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 target price (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $889.87.

Tesla stock traded down $24.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,040.20. The stock had a trading volume of 465,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,249,463. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 344.56, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,074.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $854.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

