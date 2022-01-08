Financial Comparison: Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) and DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) and DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of DENSO shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Voestalpine has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DENSO has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Voestalpine pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. DENSO pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Voestalpine pays out 7.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DENSO pays out 26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Voestalpine and DENSO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voestalpine 4 5 2 0 1.82 DENSO 0 1 0 0 2.00

Voestalpine currently has a consensus price target of $8.56, indicating a potential upside of 15.68%. Given Voestalpine’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Voestalpine is more favorable than DENSO.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Voestalpine and DENSO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voestalpine $13.15 billion 0.50 $49.17 million $1.06 6.98 DENSO $46.57 billion 1.47 $1.18 billion $1.88 23.10

DENSO has higher revenue and earnings than Voestalpine. Voestalpine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DENSO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Voestalpine and DENSO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voestalpine 5.98% 13.76% 5.31% DENSO 5.71% 7.70% 4.52%

Summary

DENSO beats Voestalpine on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Voestalpine Company Profile

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry. The High Performance Metals division manufactures tool steel, offers heat treatment and coating services as well as warehousing and preprocessing of special steels. The Metal Engineering division includes the manufacture of rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, seamless tubes, and welding filler materials. The Metal Forming division focuses on developing special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components made from pressed, punched, and roll-profiled parts. The Other division is comprised of the holding company, several group finance, and raw materials purchasing companies as well as one personal services company, and the group-information technology companies. The company was founded on May 13, 1938 and is headqu

DENSO Company Profile

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors. The Consumer Products division offers CO2 refrigerant heat-pump water heaters, central air conditioners, and home energy management systems (HEMS). The Industrial Products division provides factory automation products such as industrial robots and programmable logic controllers. It also handles automatic identification products such as bar-code readers, quick response (QR) code readers, and integrated circuit (IC) card-related products. The New Business Fields division deals with energy management, agriculture technology, security, community network solution, healthcare, biotechnology, and electric powe

