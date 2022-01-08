Financial Contrast: BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) vs. First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI)

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) and First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BankUnited and First Guaranty Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BankUnited 0 6 3 0 2.33 First Guaranty Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

BankUnited currently has a consensus target price of $46.63, suggesting a potential upside of 0.55%. First Guaranty Bancshares has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.70%. Given BankUnited’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BankUnited is more favorable than First Guaranty Bancshares.

Volatility & Risk

BankUnited has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BankUnited and First Guaranty Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BankUnited $1.20 billion 3.44 $197.85 million $4.00 11.59 First Guaranty Bancshares $124.46 million 1.74 $20.32 million $2.30 8.80

BankUnited has higher revenue and earnings than First Guaranty Bancshares. First Guaranty Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BankUnited, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.4% of BankUnited shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of BankUnited shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.7% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

BankUnited pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. First Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. BankUnited pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Guaranty Bancshares pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BankUnited has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares BankUnited and First Guaranty Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BankUnited 34.24% 12.21% 1.06% First Guaranty Bancshares 19.68% 14.05% 0.96%

Summary

BankUnited beats First Guaranty Bancshares on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages. The company was founded on May 21, 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, FL.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

