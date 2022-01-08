Financial Survey: HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) versus MOGU (NYSE:MOGU)

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) and MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares HealthEquity and MOGU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthEquity -0.82% 4.60% 2.64% MOGU -137.53% -8.36% -6.48%

HealthEquity has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MOGU has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.5% of HealthEquity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of MOGU shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of HealthEquity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for HealthEquity and MOGU, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthEquity 0 2 9 0 2.82 MOGU 0 0 0 0 N/A

HealthEquity presently has a consensus price target of $74.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.00%. Given HealthEquity’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe HealthEquity is more favorable than MOGU.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HealthEquity and MOGU’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthEquity $733.57 million 5.17 $8.83 million ($0.07) -648.48 MOGU $73.63 million 0.44 -$50.06 million ($0.92) -0.40

HealthEquity has higher revenue and earnings than MOGU. HealthEquity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MOGU, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

HealthEquity beats MOGU on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc. provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

About MOGU

Mogu, Inc. engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway. The company was founded by Qi Chen, Xuqiang Yue, and Yibo Wei on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

