Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. is a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company leveraging its Human-First Discovery(R) platform to develop a novel class of orally administered biological drugs. The company’s product candidate includes CP101, FIN-211, FIN-524 and FIN-525. Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. is based in SOMERVILLE, Mass. “

Shares of Finch Therapeutics Group stock opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average is $13.57. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Finch Therapeutics Group will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicholas Haft bought 63,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $649,993.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

About Finch Therapeutics Group

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

