First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.30 Million

Equities analysts forecast that First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) will announce sales of $22.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.20 million. First Bank reported sales of $21.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bank will report full-year sales of $89.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $89.00 million to $89.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $88.95 million, with estimates ranging from $88.30 million to $89.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. First Bank had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 34.29%. The business had revenue of $22.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBA traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $14.86. The company had a trading volume of 19,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,955. First Bank has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from First Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in First Bank by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Bank by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in First Bank by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in First Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000.

About First Bank

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

