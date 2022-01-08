First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FCF. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised First Commonwealth Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Shares of FCF stock opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.35. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $97.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 17.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at $2,410,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 16.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 103.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 104,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 53,019 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

