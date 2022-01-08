First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.45

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.45 and traded as high as $21.20. First Community shares last traded at $21.18, with a volume of 1,371 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.46.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. First Community had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Community Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. First Community’s payout ratio is presently 24.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of First Community during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 315,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 90,415 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 222,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 25,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

First Community Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

