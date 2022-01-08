First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 73,519 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 518.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,519 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 10,108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,695,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,460 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,532,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,861 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Sysco by 354.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,983 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,848,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,044,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,968,000 after buying an additional 837,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $80.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 60.96, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 142.43%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

