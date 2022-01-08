First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 14,977 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 5,025.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,977 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $8,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 18.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.2% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.9% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in MSCI by 5.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,632. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $552.00 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $380.00 and a one year high of $679.85. The stock has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 66.91 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $626.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $612.80.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The business had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

MSCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $651.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.57.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

