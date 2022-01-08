First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $10.79 Million Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 845.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 90,995 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB stock opened at $331.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.76.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.33, for a total value of $84,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 799,415 shares of company stock valued at $264,680,095 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on FB shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

