First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 384.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,534 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,336 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $267.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $257.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.57. The firm has a market cap of $199.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Argus upped their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Edward Jones cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.83.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

