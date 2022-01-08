First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $7,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 45.9% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $122.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.58. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $96.18 and a 52 week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

