First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $55.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana. The Bank operates through the internet primarily in the United States. Its services includes checking accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, consumer loans, conforming mortgages, jumbo mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial loans. First Internet Bancorp is based in Indianapolis, United States. “

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ INBK opened at $51.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $505.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.62. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $28.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.12%.

In other news, CEO David B. Becker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.25 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INBK. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,875,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,421,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 146,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 50,012 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after buying an additional 41,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,216,000 after purchasing an additional 34,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Internet Bancorp (INBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.