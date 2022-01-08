First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Raised to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

FSLR has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Solar from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Guggenheim downgraded First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.00.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $84.68 on Tuesday. First Solar has a 1-year low of $67.71 and a 1-year high of $123.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that First Solar will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $57,204.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $117,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,523 shares of company stock worth $376,014 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in First Solar by 1.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in First Solar by 2.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,422 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Solar by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 15.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,441 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

