First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at about $1,234,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 5,742.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 262,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after buying an additional 258,393 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 18.5% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 11.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FPA opened at $31.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.34. First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $30.66 and a fifty-two week high of $37.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.946 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

