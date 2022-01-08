First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $9,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROBT opened at $52.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.80. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $59.72.

