Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Short Interest Up 31.3% in December

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,207,100 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the November 30th total of 3,203,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 894,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

FCUUF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. increased their target price on shares of Fission Uranium from C$0.80 to C$1.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.60 target price on shares of Fission Uranium in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fission Uranium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Fission Uranium alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCUUF opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 24.57 and a quick ratio of 24.57. Fission Uranium has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.52 million, a PE ratio of -36.92 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. The firm’s projects include Patterson Lake South, which is located in Canada’s Athabasca Basin and is host to the Triple R deposit. The company was founded by Devinder Randhawa on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.