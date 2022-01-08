Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Short Interest Up 24.7% in December

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the November 30th total of 3,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 879,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 12.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.60.

Shares of FVRR traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.61. 827,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,551. Fiverr International has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $336.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $74.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fiverr International by 20,200.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Fiverr International by 105.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

