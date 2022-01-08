Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:PFD) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.59

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.59 and traded as low as $16.56. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund shares last traded at $16.69, with a volume of 18,962 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,027 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:PFD)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

