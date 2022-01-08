FLIP (FLP) Price Hits $0.0122 on Major Exchanges

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. In the last week, FLIP has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. FLIP has a market capitalization of $683,828.84 and $818.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLIP coin can now be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00058805 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005486 BTC.

About FLIP

FLP is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

FLIP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

