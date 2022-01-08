FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) PT Raised to $54.00 at Needham & Company LLC

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its target price increased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.75% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $42.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.05. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $52.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $189.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. FormFactor’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $1,115,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $147,713.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,074 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in FormFactor by 1,348.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 626.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in FormFactor by 196.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in FormFactor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.