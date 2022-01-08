FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) PT Raised to $54.00 at Needham & Company LLC

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its target price increased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.75% from the company’s current price.
Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $42.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.05. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $52.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $189.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. FormFactor’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in FormFactor by 1,348.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 626.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in FormFactor by 196.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in FormFactor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About FormFactor
FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.
