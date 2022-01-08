Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 187,672 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 286.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 253,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 187,672 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $48,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,554,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,159 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 56.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,341,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,062,000 after purchasing an additional 845,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,951,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,993,946,000 after purchasing an additional 799,369 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 86.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,572,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,166,000 after purchasing an additional 731,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,712,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,494,870,000 after purchasing an additional 717,572 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $209.00 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.37 and a 1 year high of $224.95. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.52 and its 200 day moving average is $202.34.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The company had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

