Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 225,450 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 363.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,450 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.10% of Lockheed Martin worth $99,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

NYSE LMT opened at $358.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

