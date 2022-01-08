Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 35,112 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 416,007 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,112 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 1.65% of Zumiez worth $16,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Zumiez during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,226 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Zumiez by 1,354.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $46.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.69. Zumiez Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.33 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zumiez has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.80.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $2,230,173.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

