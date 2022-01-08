Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 34,126 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 151,586 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,126 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in FedEx were worth $33,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in FedEx by 308.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $362,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,285 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 24.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,360,901,000 after purchasing an additional 895,454 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $161,210,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 100.1% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 766,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $228,625,000 after purchasing an additional 383,348 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FedEx by 17.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after purchasing an additional 281,250 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $263.99 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.44. The company has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.83 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

