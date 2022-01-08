Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $12.48 Million Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,095 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,317 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Qualys were worth $12,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 23.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 46,875 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 13.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the second quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $125.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 68.67 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.29. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.26 and a 52-week high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $104.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QLYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Summit Insights raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.89.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,100 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total value of $637,551.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total value of $367,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 588,554 shares of company stock valued at $71,897,221. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.