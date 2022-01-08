Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $12.85 Million Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.22% of Integra LifeSciences worth $12,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,169,956 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $79,838,000 after purchasing an additional 163,838 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,893 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $95,665,000 after acquiring an additional 160,517 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 197,640 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after acquiring an additional 98,287 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 881,070 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $60,125,000 after acquiring an additional 86,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,769,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IART opened at $65.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.85 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $386.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.47 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IART has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.22.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $246,985.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $316,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 282,725 shares of company stock worth $19,669,586. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

