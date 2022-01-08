Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $26.50 Million Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195,438 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.35% of Encompass Health worth $26,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EHC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 54.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 75.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Encompass Health by 377.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 23.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

EHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.30.

Encompass Health stock opened at $64.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.