Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.18.

FBHS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth $41,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FBHS traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.32. 854,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,109. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.47. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $80.40 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

