Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Cut to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $125.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $110.00.

FWRD has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a positive rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna started coverage on Forward Air in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a positive rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised Forward Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.57.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $114.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $70.93 and a 12-month high of $125.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.69.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $419.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.53 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

In other news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $353,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Forward Air by 380.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 12,544 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 91,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,254,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

