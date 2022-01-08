Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $159.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.71. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $190.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.73 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.