Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price raised by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 39.34% from the stock’s current price.

FRU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a C$17.00 price objective on Freehold Royalties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.98.

TSE FRU opened at C$12.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 38.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.45. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$5.41 and a 1-year high of C$13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

