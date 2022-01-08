Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €48.70 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.70 ($55.34) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FME. Barclays set a €73.00 ($82.95) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($63.64) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €78.10 ($88.75) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €67.75 ($76.99).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

FME opened at €56.50 ($64.20) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €56.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €62.57. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €52.06 ($59.16) and a 52-week high of €71.14 ($80.84). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.