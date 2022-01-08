Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €67.75 ($76.99).

FME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($75.00) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($84.09) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €78.10 ($88.75) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($65.91) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of FME stock opened at €56.50 ($64.20) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €56.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €62.57. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €52.06 ($59.16) and a one year high of €71.14 ($80.84).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

