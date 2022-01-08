Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ULCC shares. Bank of America upgraded Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st.

NASDAQ ULCC traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average of $15.42. Frontier Group has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $22.70.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.94 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $1,047,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $26,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,383,840 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Frontier Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,171,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,870,000 after purchasing an additional 448,086 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Frontier Group by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 15,678 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Frontier Group by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Frontier Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,053,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Frontier Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

