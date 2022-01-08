FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $344.46 Million

Analysts expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) to announce sales of $344.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $330.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $354.00 million. FS KKR Capital posted sales of $163.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 111.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 167.84% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

FSK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.53. FS KKR Capital has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $23.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.19%.

In related news, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,950 shares of company stock worth $148,250 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $459,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $11,218,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 16.9% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 144,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 20,962 shares during the last quarter. 29.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

