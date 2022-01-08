FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD) Shares Up 0.2%

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.73 and last traded at $18.72. 1,706 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF by 766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 14,812 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF in the third quarter valued at $644,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF in the third quarter valued at $714,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF in the second quarter valued at $771,000.

