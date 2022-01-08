FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FTC Solar Inc. is a provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software and engineering services. FTC Solar Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of FTC Solar from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FTC Solar presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. FTC Solar has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $15.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.26.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $52.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.83 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a negative return on equity of 63.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FTC Solar will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FTC Solar news, CEO Sean Hunkler purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $151,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTCI. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in FTC Solar during the second quarter worth about $191,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter worth about $151,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter worth about $12,751,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Salient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter worth about $3,277,000. 25.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

