Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production and sale of lubricants. Its operating segment consists of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and North and South America. The company’s products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear and coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. “

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price target on Fuchs Petrolub from €42.00 ($47.73) to €41.00 ($46.59) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.67.

FUPBY stock opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $14.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.96.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

