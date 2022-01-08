FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Acquires 480 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of 3M by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 66.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $179.95 on Friday. 3M has a twelve month low of $163.38 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.32. The company has a market capitalization of $104.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. 3M’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on 3M from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.77.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

