FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $14.55 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.9% in the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,422,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 29.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,523,000 after acquiring an additional 40,707 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Alerus Financial NA raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 30,829 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.63.

Shares of HD opened at $405.70 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market cap of $423.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.