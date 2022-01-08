FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $612,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in United Parcel Service by 10.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,108,000 after purchasing an additional 15,888 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 6.1% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 72,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 9.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 12.2% in the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.64.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $218.16 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $220.24. The stock has a market cap of $189.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

